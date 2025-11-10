There are many rumors online stating Costco's Kirkland Signature French Vodka is secretly Grey Goose in disguise, but Grey Goose set these rumors to rest, stating that's simply not the case. Nevertheless, people can't get over the similarities between the Kirkland Signature French Vodka and Grey Goose, with one Reddit user even claiming Costco's brand is a whopping 1,000 times better. Despite both sourcing water from France's Cognac region, key differences may explain Kirkland's devoted fan base.

One main distinction between Kirkland Signature's French Vodka and Grey Goose lies in the distillation process. Kirkland Signature's French Vodka is distilled five times, whereas Grey Goose is distilled once to preserve its natural winter wheat flavors. That extra distillation delivers the smoothness vodka connoisseurs crave. As one Reddit user says, "Kirkland French [vodka] tastes subtle and fresh with almost no off-flavors or ethanol bite." Distilling liquor removes unwanted substances and impurities from the drink. These off-putting substances — which include methanol, congeners, and fusel oils — give alcohol the abrasive tastes and smells that are typically found in cheap, lower-quality liquors. Kirkland Signature's French Vodka offers a smoother, crisper, and silkier taste than Grey Goose, making it a great choice for several refreshing vodka cocktails.