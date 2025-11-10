Why Costco Customers Call This Kirkland Vodka '1,000 Times Better' Than Grey Goose
There are many rumors online stating Costco's Kirkland Signature French Vodka is secretly Grey Goose in disguise, but Grey Goose set these rumors to rest, stating that's simply not the case. Nevertheless, people can't get over the similarities between the Kirkland Signature French Vodka and Grey Goose, with one Reddit user even claiming Costco's brand is a whopping 1,000 times better. Despite both sourcing water from France's Cognac region, key differences may explain Kirkland's devoted fan base.
One main distinction between Kirkland Signature's French Vodka and Grey Goose lies in the distillation process. Kirkland Signature's French Vodka is distilled five times, whereas Grey Goose is distilled once to preserve its natural winter wheat flavors. That extra distillation delivers the smoothness vodka connoisseurs crave. As one Reddit user says, "Kirkland French [vodka] tastes subtle and fresh with almost no off-flavors or ethanol bite." Distilling liquor removes unwanted substances and impurities from the drink. These off-putting substances — which include methanol, congeners, and fusel oils — give alcohol the abrasive tastes and smells that are typically found in cheap, lower-quality liquors. Kirkland Signature's French Vodka offers a smoother, crisper, and silkier taste than Grey Goose, making it a great choice for several refreshing vodka cocktails.
Other key differences between Kirkland Signature's French Vodka and Grey Goose
While one Reddit user conducted a blind taste test among five participants and found none could tell the difference between Costco's Kirkland Signature French Vodka and Grey Goose, many others online detect subtle distinctions. Fans of the Kirkland brand rave about notes of lemon, vanilla, black pepper, and crushed seashells (who knew seashells could be a part of a taste profile?). Customers also report scents of lemon, vanilla, and black pepper. Alternatively, Grey Goose shoppers observe a coconut taste with faint notes of black pepper and aniseed, as well as a nutty, coconutty, and fennel-like smell.
One area where Grey Goose can't beat Kirkland Signature's French Vodka is its price. The Costco vodka costs roughly $20 for its 1.75 liter bottle, which is just a fraction of the price of a Grey Goose bottle (costing roughly $45 for the same size). A Reddit user praised the low price of the Kirkland Signature French Vodka and argued they "doubt anyone will find better (wheat vodka) for the price." Kirkland Signature's French Vodka comes in a long bottle, much taller than the Grey Goose bottle. While some users online say the bottle is too tall for their cabinets, YouTuber James The Wine Guy maintains the bottle is made with high-quality glass and that "the product itself is fantastic inside and out."