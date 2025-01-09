The Refreshing Infusion Your Vodka Needs

Before we talk about infusing vodka with our soon-to-be-revealed ingredient, allow me to clear up one common cooking misconception: Infusion isn't a synonym for flavoring. Rather, it is a process that involves taking a solid, such as tea leaves, coffee beans, or herbs, and soaking it in a liquid to impart some of its flavor. Therefore, not every flavored vodka is an infusion — if you're adding vanilla extract or lemon juice, for example, these become part of the liquid. Others are indeed infusions, like this fried chicken-infused vodka. However, a far more versatile (not to mention cheaper and easier) recipe is vodka infused with cucumbers. It's pretty much an alcoholic version of the cucumber spa water that became popular back in the '90s, so this means you can have your booze with a side of vitamins and antioxidants.

To make cucumber-infused vodka, peel, de-seed, and chop a cucumber. Then, put it in a lidded jar, and cover it with vodka (and the lid). Let the cucumber soak (either refrigerated or room temperature is fine) for anywhere from three days to two weeks, depending on how cucumber-y you want the booze to be. Strain it, and you'll have cucumber vodka. You also get a lagniappe of vodka-flavored cucumbers to add some unexpected flavor to your next salad.