The Refreshing Infusion Your Vodka Needs
Before we talk about infusing vodka with our soon-to-be-revealed ingredient, allow me to clear up one common cooking misconception: Infusion isn't a synonym for flavoring. Rather, it is a process that involves taking a solid, such as tea leaves, coffee beans, or herbs, and soaking it in a liquid to impart some of its flavor. Therefore, not every flavored vodka is an infusion — if you're adding vanilla extract or lemon juice, for example, these become part of the liquid. Others are indeed infusions, like this fried chicken-infused vodka. However, a far more versatile (not to mention cheaper and easier) recipe is vodka infused with cucumbers. It's pretty much an alcoholic version of the cucumber spa water that became popular back in the '90s, so this means you can have your booze with a side of vitamins and antioxidants.
To make cucumber-infused vodka, peel, de-seed, and chop a cucumber. Then, put it in a lidded jar, and cover it with vodka (and the lid). Let the cucumber soak (either refrigerated or room temperature is fine) for anywhere from three days to two weeks, depending on how cucumber-y you want the booze to be. Strain it, and you'll have cucumber vodka. You also get a lagniappe of vodka-flavored cucumbers to add some unexpected flavor to your next salad.
What to do with cucumber vodka
If you like drinking vodka on its own and you're also a cuke superfan, then you're all set to enjoy two of your favorite flavors together in a single shot glass. If you prefer a mixed drink, you may need to put more thought into it. Cucumber vodka works with lemon-lime soda, and it also pairs well with a plain or citrus-flavored seltzer or tonic water. I wouldn't mix it with Coke, nor would it go well in an espresso martini. However, it would be perfect in a bloody Mary (or the Clamato-based Canadian version called a bloody Caesar) since cucumbers and tomatoes play nicely in salads.
You can use your cuke vodka for a pickle-based drink — try it as a replacement for gin in the Katz' Deli-inspired Pickle Tickler. You can also make a trendy vegetable cocktail by mixing cucumber vodka with a green juice blend, or lean into the green by using it in a St. Patrick's Day cocktail. You can even mix up a vodka-based riff on a margarita or mojito. Overall, this infused spirit adds a delightful vegetal note in refreshing cocktails that lean on herbs, acidic fruits, and other vegetables.