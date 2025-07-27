Why Costco's D.O.P Certified Pesto Stands Out From The Rest

Basil pesto has been a part of the culinary world for well over 100 years, but it was during the 1980s and '90s that it really seemed to gain recognition and major popularity in America. Suddenly, professional and home chefs were using it to top their pizzas and toss their pastas left and right. Many pasta sauce makers began introducing their own versions of jarred pesto. Today, consumers still have many pesto brands to choose from, but it's Costco's house brand that sets the bar in flavor and value.

Kirkland Signature Imported Basil Pesto sauce contains the same ingredients that many other brands do, like basil, olive oil, Italian cheeses, and pine nuts — but Costco doesn't source just any old basil for this beloved product. Kirkland Signature pesto is made from Genovese basil which has been designated as D.O.P. (or "Denominazione di Origine Protetta") which translates to "Protected Designation of Origin." Only specific Italian products that are grown or raised under strict local conditions can be deemed D.O.P. The basil itself comes from Genoa, a region in northern Italy known for its superior basil which grows big, sweet, and flavorful.

Even the color of Kirkland's signature pesto is different. It's bright green compared to other jarred pesto sauces which tend to have a darker hue. Keep in mind, Costco's pesto is kept refrigerated to help maintain its freshness, so you won't find it with the rest of the store's pasta sauces.