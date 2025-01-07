The Best Basil Comes From A Tiny Region In Italy

The town of Pra enjoys lots of sunshine in the summer and relatively mild winters. This, along with local soil that brims with minerals and a steady sea breeze, makes Pra the perfect place to grow basil. What's interesting is that, despite the weather, most of the basil in Liguria is now grown in greenhouses to keep the plants in a constant, steady temperature every day of the year. The result of such care and conditions is basil that's mild tasting with soft, silky leaves; the kind that bruises easily so should be handled delicately.

Given the amount of high quality basil grown nearby, it's no surprise that Genoa is known for creating pesto sauce (which, in turn, creates a tasty salad dressing). This widely loved, bright green condiment is made with fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts, Parmesan cheese, and olive oil. You'll find the sauce everywhere in Genoa, but Genovese basil itself can be used to make many other things apart from pesto. One of the most amazing desserts I ever had was a vanilla bean ice cream churned with basil leaves. It was served with a red wine cherry sauce and garnished with more basil. A more conventional use for basil is to put whole leaves on pizza. You can also toss a handful of basil leaves in a cooked pasta dish just before you serve it, puree it into soups, and substitute basil for lettuce in sandwiches and wraps. Of course, this herb pairs beautifully with tomatoes and mozzarella to make Caprese salad, but it also works well with fresh peaches, strawberries, watermelon, citrus fruit, and mango.