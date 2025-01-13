The Oregon Brand Behind Costco's Kirkland Lager

Costco is known for its value pack buys, affordable prices, and diverse selection of products. Basically, Costco keeps us members going with its plump rotisserie chickens and frozen meals, and personally, I hope nothing ever changes. While the big box store carries brands we know and love, it also sell most of its products under its brand: Kirkland Signature. Named after the location of Costco's original headquarters, Kirkland, Washington, the brand is known for being affordable yet quality-driven... for the most part.

The alcohol selection at Costco is typically well-received, but the previous Kirkland-branded light lager was not. If you've tried it, you know, but if you haven't had the pleasure, know that thousands of people left negative reviews on Untappd, bringing the beer to a measly 2.04 rating. Costco took the hint and the lager was discontinued in 2018. Flash-forward to 2024 when Costco partnered with brewery giant Deschutes Brewing from Bend, Oregon. Known for having a variety of delicious beers, it seems like a no-brainer since the Pacific Northwest is a hop-filled haven, anyway. Advertised as a Helles-Style Lager, the taste can be described as a good marriage between light and crispy with spicy floral notes. The complex flavors are perfect for any food dish you're cooking up and will cost you a cool $14.00 for a 12-pack, which is reasonably priced compared to other beer brands. So far, the beer has gotten better reviews and is tracking much better than the infamous Kirkland Light beer.