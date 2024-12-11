Why Is Costco's Rotisserie Chicken Sometimes Green (And Is It Safe To Eat)?

Costco's eagle-eyed customers have noticed some changes recently with its easiest weeknight dinner solution — the rotisserie chicken. First, the warehouse chain changed its rotisserie chicken packaging, and now it's serving up occasionally green poultry.

No, this isn't a segue into a discussion about Dr. Suess' "Green Eggs and Ham" (or how to say goodbye to green yolks in hard boiled eggs). Turns out, larger chickens can develop a condition that eventually makes their breast muscles turn green. The upside here is that this doesn't make them unsafe to eat. Of course, this isn't common knowledge outside of experts in the poultry industry, so when some customers came home with chicken from Costco that was green on the inside, they naturally had concerns.

Back in April, Costco's rotisserie chickens were placed in the hot seat when a Reddit user posted a thread inquiring why the inside of the rotisserie chicken was green. While not many commenters knew why the chicken was green, most were quick to say they wouldn't eat the bird. Thankfully, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and other experts can calm those concerns.