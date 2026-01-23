The Affordable Costco Butter That Rivals Kerrygold

I'm one of those butter-on-the-counter people — sorry. And, since Kerrygold comes in large, European-style blocks, I usually cut about a quarter to leave out. Costco's butter imitates this Old World-style portioning, so I gave it the same treatment. Often, cheaper, store-bought butters, and even U.S. classics like Ina Garten's favorite Cabot Creamery butter, develop an oily texture and lose flavor if they sit out for more than 24 hours. This doesn't happen with Kerrygold, and Kirkland Grass-Fed held up just as well.

Kerrygold usually ranks as one of the best butters according to professional bakers, but those bakers may be sleeping on Kirkland Grass-Fed. I used it for shortbread and pastry, both of which came out with the same nutty, rich flavor I usually get with Kerrygold Unsalted. Since Kirkland Grass-Fed is less salty than Kerrygold, using salted butter wasn't an issue, and I just cut the "pinch of salt" from my recipes. For more complex or precision baking tasks, however, the lack of an unsalted option might be a sticking point.

I had the opposite experience when spreading Costco's butter on toast. It wasn't quite salty enough for me. But it's easier to sprinkle a little additional salt onto toast than it is to remove it from a butter that's saltier than you like, so it's not an issue that would stop me buying Kirkland Grass-Fed again. The butter held up in a starring role (spread thick, on white toast), and didn't split or feel thin and greasy when it melted. So, while taste is a personal thing, it seems like these two products are of genuinely comparable quality, making Kirkland's offering a massive bargain. All Costco needs now is an unsalted grass-fed option.