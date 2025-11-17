The Best Butter Brands, According To Professional Bakers

When it comes to understanding the nuances of the role of great butter in baking, we turned to the people who understand it best: professional pastry chefs who handle butter every single day. In this deep dive into the world of butter, we aren't just looking for one superior brand. Instead, we are trying to understand how factors like water content, flavor, and butterfat ratios affect the quality of different baked goods. What works for a brioche will not work for a cookie, and the right butter depends on your plans to use it for (we will get into our methodology at the end of the article).

For this comprehensive list, we approached a few experts in the field. Chef Becky Geisel, a self-taught force, runs BEX, a lifestyle food company celebrated for its fresh, simple, whole-food philosophy. Chef Antonello Ghessa of Zeppola Cafe and Zeppola Bakery brings an authentic Italian sensibility to shape some of Las Vegas and New York's most beloved pastries. Meanwhile, chef Odette D'Aniello helms celebrated brands Celebrity Cake Studio and Dragonfly Cakes, while also hosting the Celebrity Gourmet Podcast. Rounding out the panel is chef Tony Park of Angelina Bakery, whose Manhattan sweet stop marries the warmth of his family's recipes with an Italian bakery experience.

Together, these experts offer their collective input on what makes some butter brands shine and others flop, and how to best use each (including some vegan and plant-based standouts) to ensure the ideal results.