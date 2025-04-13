The Case For Solely Using Unsalted Butter When Baking

We all have our favorite pantry staples, as well as those items we never buy, and for me, unsalted butter is in the latter category. It's not that I don't bake, but rather, that I grew up eating baked goods that were made with salted butter and now I find that anything made with the unsalted kind tastes a bit flat to me. While salted butter will always be my go-to, that's just one person's opinion, and we here at The Takeout are all about providing a balanced perspective. Presenting the case for unsalted butter is Joanne Gallagher, co-founder of the cooking blog Inspired Taste. As Gallagher explains, "When baking with salted butter, you don't have much control over the amount of salt going into the cookie, potentially leaving you with a product that is too salty or unbalanced." She says that using unsalted butter allows you to add the precise amount of salt you need without dealing with the potential wild card of one brand of butter being saltier than another.

As Gallagher sees it, the best way to approach a recipe is to stick with unsalted butter and then add the amount of salt that the recipe calls for. This, she says, allows for "the best consistency and flavor without the risk of over-salting." However, Gallagher also points out that you can always sprinkle some salt over the top of your baked goods if you feel the finished product is lacking in flavor. As she notes of this salty topping, " It even enhances some of the sweetness."