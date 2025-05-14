Why Butter Temperature Matters So Much In Baking

If you've ever done any baking in your life, you've probably seen certain notes next to a specific ingredient. When it comes to butter, some recipes, like chocolate chip cookies, for instance, will insist you use unsalted butter that has been allowed to come to room temperature. But if you're making scones or these three-ingredient biscuits, the recipe will tell you to use cold butter. What gives? Do recipe writers just want to be fussy and make it your problem? Nope. Using butter at the wrong temperature can result in hard biscuits and patchy cookies, and nobody wants that.

We talked to Sofia Schlieben, Corporate Pastry Chef at JF Restaurants, and asked her about the importance of butter temperature. The difference, she says, comes from whether the butter is mixed into a batter or folded into layers. "Use room-temperature butter for things like cookies and cakes, where it's meant to be fully mixed in. Use cold butter to create flaky layers in things like puff pastry, pie dough, or scones."

If you don't heed this advice, the consequences can be dire. "If you use room temp butter for puff pastry, pie dough, or scones, you'll end up with overworked, dense dough pucks," Schlieben says. "If you use cold butter for cookies or cakes, it will seize — clump up and create greasy holes in your bake."