How To Achieve Picture-Perfect Tall Scones Or Biscuits Every Time

As a general principle, it's hard to go wrong with biscuits (or their transatlantic cousin, scones). So long as they're not so hard or dry that they're inedible, you'll have a reasonably easy time making biscuits. But how can you get biscuits and scones just right every single time you make them? How can you get those tall, proud specimens standing at attention and dutifully waiting for you to cut them in half and smear them with butter? By simply cutting the dough with a sharp tool and shaping it beforehand, you can get delectable high-rising biscuits every time.

It's true that plenty of people have made delicious biscuits without a sharp cutter, but those people likely have had much more practice with biscuit-making than you do. For most of us, we can count the number of times we've made biscuits without popping them out of a Pillsbury can on one hand. This is just a way of ensuring consistency and quality.