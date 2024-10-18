Use Canned Biscuits For The Easiest Mini French Dip Sandwiches
French dips are the epitome of sandwich indulgence. But, if we're being honest, who actually has the time to fool with all that fuss when you could be savoring the same melt-in-your-mouth goodness with just a can of biscuits and some meat? Seriously, just pop open some dough, stack some slices of roast beef and cheese, and you've got yourself the clear winner of the snack table.
You can use any type of biscuit, but you really can't go wrong with Pillsbury Grands!, especially the southern style. And don't worry. If you think this recipe is disgracing French cuisine, rest easy – French dips aren't even French to begin with.
Cut the biscuits in half and layer about a slice and a half of roast beef per biscuit. Add a slice of provolone on each as well, half under the beef and half on top, to make sure every sandwich bite is loaded with rich, melted cheese. Put the biscuit tops back on, give them a slight pinch to seal everything in, and now they're ready to bake.
Egg wash, bake, and dip
If you still want to keep your French dips fancy, you could brush the biscuit tops with an egg wash for a golden finish. Then, toss those bad boys in the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for around 25 minutes or until they're browned to your liking. While they're baking, whip up a packet of au jus or heat up a can of beef consommé. Because it's not a French dip without the dip, biscuit or not. Alternatively, you can make beef consommé at home.
Now, once the mini sandwiches are golden, dunk in your preferred dip, take a bite, and repeat. The level of sandwich saturation is entirely up to you, although experts would weigh in that 25% saturation is the sweet spot to keep your sandwich from turning into a completely soggy mess. But whatever the amount of jus you use, these mini French dips are sure to satisfy whether you're feeding a party, bringing a side dish, or keeping them all to yourself (seriously, with how good these are, no judgment here).