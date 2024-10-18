Use Canned Biscuits For The Easiest Mini French Dip Sandwiches

French dips are the epitome of sandwich indulgence. But, if we're being honest, who actually has the time to fool with all that fuss when you could be savoring the same melt-in-your-mouth goodness with just a can of biscuits and some meat? Seriously, just pop open some dough, stack some slices of roast beef and cheese, and you've got yourself the clear winner of the snack table.

You can use any type of biscuit, but you really can't go wrong with Pillsbury Grands!, especially the southern style. And don't worry. If you think this recipe is disgracing French cuisine, rest easy – French dips aren't even French to begin with.

Cut the biscuits in half and layer about a slice and a half of roast beef per biscuit. Add a slice of provolone on each as well, half under the beef and half on top, to make sure every sandwich bite is loaded with rich, melted cheese. Put the biscuit tops back on, give them a slight pinch to seal everything in, and now they're ready to bake.