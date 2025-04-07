You Only Need 3 Ingredients To Make Perfect Biscuits

Making truly good biscuits doesn't have to include a long list of ingredients or a stop (in some states) at Cracker Barrel. There's a way you can make buttermilk biscuits with just three main ingredients: flour, butter, and buttermilk or regular milk. These few ingredients can really come to life when you mix them and heat them properly, with some other tricks that can further perfect your creation. Understanding the uses of what each part has to offer is certainly the key to these DIY biscuits.

To start, self-rising flour is essential as it already has baking powder mixed in, which helps the biscuits rise when you cook them. From there, you'll want to grab your butter and cut it into the flour to create a rich flakiness to the biscuits. Cut the butter evenly, either into little pieces or thin slices so it melts quickly and spreads throughout the mixture. You can also swap the butter for lard if you prefer a lighter, flakier texture, though butter will give a richer flavor. You'll then want to add your buttermilk (or whole milk or heavy cream) to hold together the ingredients and make a tasty biscuit. If you use buttermilk, you'll have a delicate tanginess, whereas using regular milk will have a lighter texture and overall mouthfeel. The buttermilk will also help them rise taller.

After you mix these three together, just put them into the oven and watch them become a deliciously golden brown treat with a soft middle. Then they're ready to have butter or honey slathered on — which are also ingredients Chef Boots Johnson adds for superior buttermilk biscuits.