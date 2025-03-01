Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Brand Bacon?

Experienced bulk buy shoppers will always appreciate the deals offered at Costco. But on top of the quantity, there's also some top quality being sold at the warehouse chain. Behind many of Costco's Kirkland branded products are some well known manufacturers. Case in point, the Kirkland brand of bacon.

Kirkland Signature bacon is a private label sold by Costco but produced by a popular bacon brand. Costco is not known for being the most forthcoming about the brands behind its Kirkland items (though its hard seltzers are easy to trace), but a little digging reveals that its bacon may actually come from more than one supplier, including one of the major players in the bacon game, Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods, a major food company known for its meat manufacturing, was originally suspected to be Costco's bacon supplier. Back in 2005, Supermarket News reported that Hormel Foods was Costco's main bacon supplier and the two were launching a co-branded, thick-sliced, pre-cooked bacon product. However, Hormel recently confirmed that it does not supply Costco's Kirkland Signature bacon. With Hormel eliminated, the next possible major supplier could be Smithfield. Here are the signs that point to this being the brand behind Kirkland bacon.