'Awful Chemical Taste And Smell': Costco's Worst-Rated Kirkland Brand Food

Have you ever had a snack that smelled, as one reviewer described it, like "a nail salon"? Customers claim a unique, acrylic, and chemical scent wafts out of the bag when they dive into one of Costco's worst-rated Kirkland Signature products. At first glance, it looks like a great deal — 80 bite-sized muffins for about $10 — but reviews tell a different story for Kirkland Signature Chocolate Chip Mini Muffin Bites. Shoppers who took a risk on these prepackaged muffins say they wouldn't recommend them to anyone, and they won't buy them again.

These bite-sized muffins are sold in packages of four, with 20 in a box. Each package contains 190 calories; plus the muffins are made in a peanut-free bakery, with no high fructose corn syrup, artificial colors, or flavors. Some shoppers have left glowing reviews about them in the past, but like other Costco grocery items that have left customers divided, feedback has taken a dark turn for Kirkland Signature Mini Muffin Bites. Online, Costco Redditors say the mini muffin packages are difficult to open. Once you get inside, the mini muffins have a chemical smell that some customers have described as tasting like crude oil.