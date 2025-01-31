The Familiar Coffee Company Behind Costco's K-Cups

Kirkland Signature K-cups made by Green Mountain Roasters don't reveal this partnership on the packaging. Instead, only Kirkland's private label information is listed on the back of the box. As fans of the warehouse know, this is common for Kirkland partnerships throughout the store. Costco doesn't label its aisles, but it does indicate a brand behind the product when that information is known to add value. For example, Kirkland Signature House Blend Coffee carries the Starbucks logo to cash in on Starbucks cachet — but at a lower price than the Starbucks-branded coffee further down the aisle.

The Kirkland Signature business model began in 1995 with 30 products. Kirkland Signature has had some flops, but with over 350 products and counting, it's a juggernaut that rakes in $58 billion for Costco, annually. The incognito names behind Kirkland products typically come out when the companies are bought, sold, or merged. The Green Mountain Roasters and Kirkland Signature partnership was disclosed when it began in 2012 and remains intact as of 2025. Whether it's thanks to a flawless business strategy, or the fact that K-cup fans keep the revenue rolling in — or both — coffee has powers we're only beginning to understand.