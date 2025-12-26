Reddit's 'Holy Grail' Find At Costco Is A Nutritious Snack
Costco is packed with "holy grail" finds that keep fans streaming through the door. But beyond Chick-fil-A nugget dupes, ungodly amounts of toilet paper, and Costco's legit Parmesan cheese with a capital "P," Reddit has declared the holiest of grails to be ... bulk nuts. They're not like regular nuts; they're cool nuts. And there are no bigger bags of budget-friendly nuts out there than those you'll find at Costco. Consider yourself blessed.
You may be thinking, "Okay, but Costco has so many nuts — which ones are we talking about?" Allow Reddit devotees to direct your attention to the massive 2- and 3-pound bags of Kirkland Signature walnuts, almonds, pecans, cashews, and pistachios — most costing less than $15. (At roughly $.30 an ounce, you're practically getting paid to buy Costco nuts.) Responding to dozens of nut fans on an r/Costco subreddit requesting holy grail finds, one user wrote, "I support your nut sentiment. I love the cashews ... And the quantity you get for the price. So worth it." On another thread, a user called Kirkland walnuts, "An amazing superfood bargain no one ever talks about."
Whether your tastes align with our salty and sweet Costco nuts ranking, or you snack to the beat of your own drum, one consumer analyst told CNBC, "I've never seen another store beat Costco prices, whether you're buying cans of salted peanuts, mixed nuts, or if you're buying three pounds of raw almonds." If we are what we eat, let's lean into the heart-healthy fats, protein, and fiber of Kirkland Signature nuts like we mean it.
Living with Kirkland Signature nuts
You might be wondering if you're ready to commit to several pounds of nuts. Living with bulk nuts can be as challenging as it is rewarding, and we're here to guide you through every step of the journey.
The key with bulk buying is proper nut storage. You might remember how Kirkland nuts used to be sold in plastic bins; now, they're packed in bags as part of Costco's effort to limit plastic waste, inspiring shoppers to refill old nut jugs, or source alternatives like OXO Good Grips POP containers. Nuts last for three to six months on the counter in airtight storage, but freezing can keep whole raw nuts fresh for up to a year.
As for enjoying bulk nuts, the world is your oyster. One Redditor described their Costco DIY, posting, "I buy the unsalted mix nuts and dump a bag of dark chocolate chips in with them. Then I have the best trail mix without all the salt and extra sugar." Another strategized using different bulk nuts at once: "I buy about five bags of various nuts, put about three cups of whichever one I want to be eating at the moment into a container ... then put all of the rest into freezer bags .... When the container on my counter runs out, I get some frozen ones and put them in there." Of course, even bulk nuts come to an inevitable end. But, like Mac said on "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" after polishing off a bulk can of fancy mix, "I'm out of nuts. I have to get back to Costco."