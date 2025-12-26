Reddit's 'Holy Grail' Find At Costco Is A Nutritious Snack

Costco is packed with "holy grail" finds that keep fans streaming through the door. But beyond Chick-fil-A nugget dupes, ungodly amounts of toilet paper, and Costco's legit Parmesan cheese with a capital "P," Reddit has declared the holiest of grails to be ... bulk nuts. They're not like regular nuts; they're cool nuts. And there are no bigger bags of budget-friendly nuts out there than those you'll find at Costco. Consider yourself blessed.

You may be thinking, "Okay, but Costco has so many nuts — which ones are we talking about?" Allow Reddit devotees to direct your attention to the massive 2- and 3-pound bags of Kirkland Signature walnuts, almonds, pecans, cashews, and pistachios — most costing less than $15. (At roughly $.30 an ounce, you're practically getting paid to buy Costco nuts.) Responding to dozens of nut fans on an r/Costco subreddit requesting holy grail finds, one user wrote, "I support your nut sentiment. I love the cashews ... And the quantity you get for the price. So worth it." On another thread, a user called Kirkland walnuts, "An amazing superfood bargain no one ever talks about."

Whether your tastes align with our salty and sweet Costco nuts ranking, or you snack to the beat of your own drum, one consumer analyst told CNBC, "I've never seen another store beat Costco prices, whether you're buying cans of salted peanuts, mixed nuts, or if you're buying three pounds of raw almonds." If we are what we eat, let's lean into the heart-healthy fats, protein, and fiber of Kirkland Signature nuts like we mean it.