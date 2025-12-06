14 Ingredients You Need To Start Adding To Your Scrambled Eggs

Making truly good scrambled eggs isn't as easy as just heating up a skillet on the stovetop, cracking a few eggs in the pan, and stirring them around a bit as they cook. You need to whisk those eggs to airy, golden goodness, add in a liquid or fat, and then cook them patiently in exactly the right kind of pan (non-stick, preferably). That said, once you've mastered the fine art of the scrambled egg — whether you prefer them fluffy or creamy and just a little runny — it's time to level up your scrambled egg game with a secret ingredient (or a few).

Sure, you know that adding in some chopped veggies and cheese is an excellent way to turn your scrambled eggs into a full-on breakfast, no need for any sides, and that getting a little fancy with some fresh herbs can make your breakfast effortlessly chic — but there's very likely a few ingredients lurking in your pantry or fridge that you'd never even imagine adding to your scrambled eggs. However, if you add one of the following unexpected items to your next breakfast spread, you could just be very pleasantly surprised.