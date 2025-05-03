Scrambled eggs are one of the best ways to enjoy eggs — when done right, every forkful is a perfect blend of soft, creamy goodness that melts in your mouth like butter. Once you've mastered how to get the fluffiest eggs, the next step is customization. Whether you like yours with bacon and herbs, or you add a little mirin for extra flavor, it doesn't take much to upgrade this dish. That being said, cottage cheese is perhaps the best addition of all as this ingredient elevates both the texture and taste of the scrambled eggs.

Okay, it feels like cottage cheese is everywhere these days, but trust us, it belongs in your eggs. This cheese will soften when heated (though cottage cheese won't melt completely), making your scrambled eggs creamier and fluffier while also giving them a slight tang. Cottage cheese's high protein content will also make this dish more satiating, helping you stay full during the busy morning ahead. Cottage cheese of any fat content will work, but if you're going for incredibly creamy eggs, it's best to use the full-fat version.