The Unexpected Dairy Product That Belongs In Your Scrambled Eggs
Scrambled eggs are one of the best ways to enjoy eggs — when done right, every forkful is a perfect blend of soft, creamy goodness that melts in your mouth like butter. Once you've mastered how to get the fluffiest eggs, the next step is customization. Whether you like yours with bacon and herbs, or you add a little mirin for extra flavor, it doesn't take much to upgrade this dish. That being said, cottage cheese is perhaps the best addition of all as this ingredient elevates both the texture and taste of the scrambled eggs.
Okay, it feels like cottage cheese is everywhere these days, but trust us, it belongs in your eggs. This cheese will soften when heated (though cottage cheese won't melt completely), making your scrambled eggs creamier and fluffier while also giving them a slight tang. Cottage cheese's high protein content will also make this dish more satiating, helping you stay full during the busy morning ahead. Cottage cheese of any fat content will work, but if you're going for incredibly creamy eggs, it's best to use the full-fat version.
Adding cottage cheese to scrambled eggs
Begin by cooking your scrambled eggs as usual. Once they've started to firm up in the pan, add around 1 tablespoon of cottage cheese per each large egg and mix the cheese in. Just like when you're cooking regular scrambled eggs, cook these eggs on a low heat, otherwise you risk the cottage cheese separating. If possible, use a non-stick pan; this is an easy way to prevent yourself from creating a mess. An alternative method for better incorporation involves you whisking the cottage cheese into the eggs before cooking. If you want an even smoother texture, you can use a blender to combine the mixture.
If you're working with a low-fat cottage cheese that's a little more watery, be sure to drain off any excess liquid — nobody likes watery eggs. It's also a good idea to keep a close eye on the pan. You should remove your eggs as soon as they're set (but still soft). Feel free to add in some veggies at this stage like spinach or cooked mushrooms. You can also throw in seasonings such as paprika, salt, and pepper. Garnish your scrambled eggs with some fresh herbs, and you're ready to enjoy a creamier, tangier, and richer breakfast.