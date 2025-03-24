Can You Melt Cottage Cheese?

Cottage cheese is almost impossible to melt due to its composition. Because of the texture, density, and acidity of the curds, they tend to split instead of melt as they are heated. Cottage cheese also has a naturally low fat content; fat typically aids the melting process since it encourages protein molecules to separate. This is why, generally speaking, low-fat cheeses don't melt very well.

Since cottage cheese isn't heavily processed like some cheeses — such as American cheese –there are no added ingredients that encourage melting. Plus, cottage cheese is naturally lumpier compared to more cohesive varieties like cheddar or Swiss, so it's impossible to achieve a stretchy or smooth melted texture.

While cottage cheese might not be able to replace stretchy mozzarella on pizza or a cheese toastie, there are still plenty of great uses for it. Blend it into an avocado dip for a protein-packed snack or bake a cottage cheese gluten-free bread. You can even use it in conjunction with meltier cheeses so you get the best of both worlds. Putting aside its refusal to melt, cottage cheese still deserves all the hype it gets.