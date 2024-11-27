Give Scrambled Eggs A Flavor Boost With One Japanese Ingredient

A little extra boost of mirin will make your scrambled eggs more flavorful and versatile. Simply half a teaspoon per egg, plus that crucial pinch of salt, is more than enough. Whisk it together and cook to your preference — mirin always elevates the flavor, whether you're going for custardy or super fluffy scrambled eggs.

Mirin-seasoned scrambled eggs are perfect to enjoy on their own, on avocado toast, atop a bowl of rice, or in a Japanese tamagoyaki (scrambled egg) sandwich. Start by getting two slices of soft white bread, traditionally used in tamagoyaki sandwiches, or any soft bread of your choice since it pairs beautifully with the fluffy eggs. Spread a light layer of mayo evenly on each slice. Next, cook your scrambled eggs over medium heat, stirring constantly with chopsticks to achieve that soft, tender texture with a hint of runniness. Once the eggs stop coming together when you move the chopsticks, shape them into a round omelet by tilting the pan and guiding the eggs to the corner to keep them intact for the sandwich. Finally, place the egg omelet on one slice of bread, cover it with the other, slice it in half, and enjoy!

With the help of mirin, don't be afraid to get even more creative with your scrambled eggs. Try adding cottage cheese for an extra creamy texture. Or, go the traditional Japanese route by incorporating dashi broth or Japanese soup stock powder for the ultimate umami experience.