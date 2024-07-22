The Seasoning Secret You Need For Creamy Scrambled Eggs

For some, the pursuit of the perfect plate of soft scrambled eggs is a lifelong project. With so many variables affecting their quality, from heat to cooking time to what kind of pan you're using, you can find a ton of ways to upgrade your breakfast — and plenty of tips for making the creamiest eggs possible. But no matter how much rigor you bring to this endeavor, you're still working with just three building-block ingredients: eggs, salt, and whatever fat you use for cooking. It's important to make each one count.

Salt, especially, can have a big impact, and knowing when to add it can spell the difference between an unremarkable breakfast and the fluffiest scrambled eggs you can have at home. So, when should you salt your eggs? In a word, beforehand. We'll get into this more below, but salt affects the way that proteins coagulate in this famously protein-dense breakfast food, and the correct application of it will help your eggs from being too tough or too dry. If you've got 15 minutes to spare before breakfast needs to be on the table, whisk salt with your eggs and set them aside before cooking. It's not any extra work for you in the kitchen, but it could pay dividends at the table.