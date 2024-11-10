The Splash Of Umami Your Scrambled Eggs Need
Scrambled eggs are the perfect way to start the day — they're packed full of protein, easy to modify, and a key component of a breakfast sandwich. But a splash of soy sauce can take your morning meal to the next level, giving your eggs a delicious burst of umami flavor.
Soy sauce is a staple in Asian cuisine and it works magic on your taste buds, unlocking a depth of flavor that comprises every sensation from savory to bitter to salty. Soy sauce may not be the perfect ice cream topper, but it can become your new favorite addition to your breakfast eggs.
If soy sauce is one of your go-to Asian cuisine condiments, then consider adding it to your scrambled eggs for a bold flavor and pleasant aromatics. Rather than sprinkling salt over your eggs, add soy sauce for a more uniform texture throughout — you won't have to worry about finding clumps of undissolved salt in your food. Once you've added soy sauce, mix in cheese, meat, and your other favorites to make an Asian-inspired egg scramble.
Lots of umami options
Soy sauce is packed with umami flavor that infuses food with a savory, meaty, and downright tasty flavor that will make you look forward to cracking your eggs over a skillet every morning. Our best advice: Don't knock it until you've tried it, because you might start adding it to much more than just scrambled eggs as a way to boost flavor.
But why stop at soy sauce? It's but one of many options you can add to your eggs. You probably have a few umami staples tucked away deep in your pantry, which means new flavor potential lying at your fingertips. There's a good chance you're already adding umami flavor to your eggs if you like to top them with ketchup. But if you're looking to unlock even more umami goodness, consider adding tomato paste, fish sauce, or even Worcestershire sauce to your scrambled egg mix.