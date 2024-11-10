The Splash Of Umami Your Scrambled Eggs Need

Scrambled eggs are the perfect way to start the day — they're packed full of protein, easy to modify, and a key component of a breakfast sandwich. But a splash of soy sauce can take your morning meal to the next level, giving your eggs a delicious burst of umami flavor.

Soy sauce is a staple in Asian cuisine and it works magic on your taste buds, unlocking a depth of flavor that comprises every sensation from savory to bitter to salty. Soy sauce may not be the perfect ice cream topper, but it can become your new favorite addition to your breakfast eggs.

If soy sauce is one of your go-to Asian cuisine condiments, then consider adding it to your scrambled eggs for a bold flavor and pleasant aromatics. Rather than sprinkling salt over your eggs, add soy sauce for a more uniform texture throughout — you won't have to worry about finding clumps of undissolved salt in your food. Once you've added soy sauce, mix in cheese, meat, and your other favorites to make an Asian-inspired egg scramble.