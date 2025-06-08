Look No Further Than Your Snack Drawer To Amp Up Scrambled Eggs

Eggs are a dependable staple across the board, but if you eat a lot of them — especially scrambled — you might be craving a new way to dress them up. Fortunately for you, there's an easy way to take your scrambled eggs from dull to delicious. All you need is access to your snack drawer and the salty, crunchy little treats you probably already have on hand. Just make sure the eggs in your fridge are still good before you go cracking them into your next breakfast.

The name of the game here is bumping up the texture and flavor of your scrambled eggs, which can frankly be a little plain on their own. Just add in some crushed salty snacks while you're whisking up the eggs for a scattering of savory crunch in every bite. Any salty, crispy snack could work here — chips, crackers, pretzels, or even the best Trader Joe's snacks like those Sour Cream & Onion Rings or the Oven-Baked Cheese Bites.

We suggest adding in more delicate snacks later in the cooking process (like thin-cut potato chips or cracker crumbs) to keep them from getting too soggy and soft. Something heartier, such as bagel chips, kettle-cooked spuds, or corn chips, can go in from the beginning. You can then top your finished scrambled eggs with even more of your crunchy snack for extra flavor and texture. It's a win-win combo; your eggs get an upgrade, and you found a great use for lingering, bottom-of-the-bag leftovers.