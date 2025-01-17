What Sets Kettle Chips Apart From Regular Potato Chips?

Potato chips have been a snack time favorite since the mid-19th century. Since then, brands have been churning out different variations and flavors to appease the masses. While regular potato chips remain hot, kettle chips are becoming just as popular. But the real question is, do they really vary that much from regular potato chips?

The answer is yes, they are different, and it begins with how they're created. To achieve the extra crunch people love, kettle chips need a longer cooking time to take in oils and are made in smaller batches, paying tribute to the original method. Another way kettle chips are different from potato chips is their thickness; while potato chips are relatively thin and easily breakable, kettle chips are cut thicker. And while many still Because of these differences, some suggest kettle chips have a higher nutritional value than regular potato chips, but, alas, they contain essentially as much fat as their predecessor.