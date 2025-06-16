Don't Throw Out That Extra Pasta Water — Add It To This Breakfast Dish Instead

For most people who regularly cook pasta, the chain of events includes boiling salted water, adding pasta, straining the noodles after they're done cooking, and dumping the water down the drain. However, this is a fairly wasteful way of doing things, as pasta water is actually a great ingredient to add to foods including, but not limited to, scrambled eggs.

We discussed using pasta water in egg recipes with Nelson Serrano-Bahri, a professional chef and the director of innovation at the American Egg Board. He explained exactly why pasta water (which can also do wonders for sauce) should be kept on hand for the homemade breakfast staple. "Mixing leftover pasta water into scrambled eggs can help produce a softer, more tender scramble," Serrano-Bahri told The Takeout.

Adding water is the best way to make rich, luxurious scrambled eggs without any dairy, and the leftover water from cooking pasta is even better because of that starchy quality. Serrano-Bahri explained it this way: "Pasta water contains starch, which may slightly buffer the proteins from over-coagulating, leading to gentler cooking ... It might also add a subtle umami note due to salted pasta water, which could enhance flavor." While he does say that a starchier ingredient like a cornstarch slurry has a stronger tenderizing effect, pasta water still works well.