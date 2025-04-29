How To Make Rich, Luxurious Scrambled Eggs Without Any Dairy

If you look up recipes for creamy scrambled eggs, many of the preparations will call for some sort of dairy product: butter, heavy cream, crème fraîche, milk, or cream cheese. It would seem that those among us who don't consume dairy would be completely out of luck, but according to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," you don't actually need a dairy component to make ultra-creamy scrambled eggs. In fact, with this trick for the fluffiest scrambled eggs ever, you don't even need a vegan substitute.

All you need to make scrambled eggs that are fluffy and creamy at the same time is water. "It makes them light and fluffy, though less rich. Perfect for folks who want fluff without the dairy," Gentile told The Takeout. It sounds too good to be true, but there's a reason why this works. "Water steams the eggs as they cook," Gentile explained. As the water evaporates, it literally lifts the curds of the eggs, yielding a light and tender texture.

Gentile recommended a ratio of 1 teaspoon of water for every egg — just whisk the two components together before scrambling as you normally would. "Low and slow is the secret," she said of the cooking method. "I cook mine on medium-low heat, stirring gently. The goal is no browning, just soft curds."