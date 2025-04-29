How To Make Rich, Luxurious Scrambled Eggs Without Any Dairy
If you look up recipes for creamy scrambled eggs, many of the preparations will call for some sort of dairy product: butter, heavy cream, crème fraîche, milk, or cream cheese. It would seem that those among us who don't consume dairy would be completely out of luck, but according to Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel's Kitchen and author of "Maricel's Simply Asian Cookbook," you don't actually need a dairy component to make ultra-creamy scrambled eggs. In fact, with this trick for the fluffiest scrambled eggs ever, you don't even need a vegan substitute.
All you need to make scrambled eggs that are fluffy and creamy at the same time is water. "It makes them light and fluffy, though less rich. Perfect for folks who want fluff without the dairy," Gentile told The Takeout. It sounds too good to be true, but there's a reason why this works. "Water steams the eggs as they cook," Gentile explained. As the water evaporates, it literally lifts the curds of the eggs, yielding a light and tender texture.
Gentile recommended a ratio of 1 teaspoon of water for every egg — just whisk the two components together before scrambling as you normally would. "Low and slow is the secret," she said of the cooking method. "I cook mine on medium-low heat, stirring gently. The goal is no browning, just soft curds."
How to make your scrambled eggs even better
While water greatly improves the texture of eggs, it's obviously a neutral flavor. This is great for an egg scramble you plan on pairing with other flavorful components, like in breakfast tacos or a bagel sandwich. But if you want your eggs to be more of a standalone hit, consider a few thoughtful additions. While there's no need to add a dairy replacement into the scramble itself, using vegan butter is a great way to add richness. "Look for a plant-based butter with a higher fat content," Gentile suggested. "It helps mimic that melt-in-your-mouth finish."
Don't forget the seasoning secret for creamy scrambled eggs – salting them well a few minutes before you cook them. You can use different salty components for this. "For Asian flavor, I sometimes add dashi or a splash of soy sauce to give the eggs umami depth," Gentile said. Dashi is a stock made with kombu (a mild-tasting seaweed) and flakes of katsuobushi (smoked and dried skipjack tuna, also called bonito), though you can skip the fish for a vegetarian version. Use dashi instead of water to bring an incredibly complex flavor without overwhelming the eggs, making for a scramble that's downright delectable served on top of a bowl of steamed white rice or a toasted piece of sourdough bread.