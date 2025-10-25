The Quick Way To Give Your Morning Egg Scramble Huge Umami Flavor

You might think there are only so many things you can do with scrambled eggs. You can hit it with some good old-fashioned salt and pepper (a relatively recent spice combination, as it turns out); you can drizzle those fluffy, eggy curds with ketchup; you can even splash some hot sauce on that bad boy. But what if you're after a breakfast experience that runs a little deeper than light seasoning? What if you're trying to add some serious flavor to a dish so easy your dad could make it on Sunday mornings more or less on autopilot? Well, you might want to break out a certain tasty ingredient for an umami-forward breakfast: sun-dried tomatoes.

If you're only familiar with fresh tomatoes, you might be a little skeptical of putting them near your scrambled eggs. Sure, it's a good idea to add some acid to cut through the rich egginess, but that much? But the sun-drying process does something wonderful to those tomatoes: it makes them taste deeper, richer, and more savory — not to mention a good deal sweeter. Add some feta cheese (which can also be whipped into a delicious cheesy spread), some spinach, maybe some diced pepper, and you've got something really special going.