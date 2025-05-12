The Easy, Cheesy Spread That Can Go On Almost Anything
Sometimes the simplest dishes can be the most delicious — and whipped feta is the perfect example. Just as you can make a simple yet decadent dip by whipping Brie, feta's soft crumbly consistency and salty flavor also lend themselves well to being whipped into a delicious dairy spread. Even better, you can create this tasty treat in as little as five minutes, with just a handful of ingredients.
To make whipped feta, simply blitz a block of the crumbled cheese in a food processor together with some Greek yogurt, a little olive oil, fresh lemon zest, and a clove of garlic. You could switch the yogurt for cream cheese if you prefer, or use a good quality plain yogurt. Add some fresh aromatic herbs such as basil or chives for extra flavor, or some smoky paprika for an earthy balance. You could also top the smooth dip with toasted sunflower or pumpkin seeds for a crunchy contrast. Or try crushed pistachios and a drizzle of honey for a sweet nuttiness that naturally complements the savory cheese.
If you're tired of the same old watermelon-feta salad or viral TikTok baked pasta but still want to do something fun with the sharp and tangy cheese, then this spread is the perfect solution — and it's so versatile. You can enjoy the cool creamy concoction as a dip with chips or crudités, or spread it on toast, crackers, or in sandwiches. And it can be used in lots of other different dishes to add a deliciously decadent twist.
More ways to enjoy whipped feta dip
While feta dip makes a superb snack that can be whipped up (pun intended) in mere minutes, it's easy to elevate it to something more elegant, too. Feta dip works beautifully on crostini as a dainty dinner party snack or appetizer, for example. Spread the tangy whipped cheese on toasted baguette slices, then dress them with a variety of toppings. Try tomatoes tossed in olive oil, herbs, and vinegar — sherry vinegar is a great-value choice and adds a deliciously nutty flavor. Alternatively, drape the cheesy crostini with ribbons of prosciutto or smoked salmon, or sprinkle over some jewel-like pomegranate seeds for a burst of color.
Whipped feta can be used in heartier dishes as well as bite-size treats. Try spooning some into soups – it works well in everything from comforting tomato or sweet roasted bell pepper to spicy butternut squash with chili. Alternatively, turn the dip into a simple pasta sauce for a flavorful weeknight dinner. It pairs nicely with ingredients such as zucchini or salty prosciutto with fresh peas (or use frozen peas, which Bobby Flay prefers to cook with most of the time).
Creamy-yet-sharp whipped feta also makes a perfect partner for rich meat dishes. Spoon some onto a plate with seared steak slices and a warm flatbread to scoop everything up. It works just as nicely with grilled chicken, providing much-needed moisture to what can sometimes be a dry meat — add a sprinkle of parsley and mint for extra freshness. Or serve the cool spread with spicy meatballs and tender roasted vegetables as part of a crowd-pleasing platter.