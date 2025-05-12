The Easy, Cheesy Spread That Can Go On Almost Anything

Sometimes the simplest dishes can be the most delicious — and whipped feta is the perfect example. Just as you can make a simple yet decadent dip by whipping Brie, feta's soft crumbly consistency and salty flavor also lend themselves well to being whipped into a delicious dairy spread. Even better, you can create this tasty treat in as little as five minutes, with just a handful of ingredients.

To make whipped feta, simply blitz a block of the crumbled cheese in a food processor together with some Greek yogurt, a little olive oil, fresh lemon zest, and a clove of garlic. You could switch the yogurt for cream cheese if you prefer, or use a good quality plain yogurt. Add some fresh aromatic herbs such as basil or chives for extra flavor, or some smoky paprika for an earthy balance. You could also top the smooth dip with toasted sunflower or pumpkin seeds for a crunchy contrast. Or try crushed pistachios and a drizzle of honey for a sweet nuttiness that naturally complements the savory cheese.

If you're tired of the same old watermelon-feta salad or viral TikTok baked pasta but still want to do something fun with the sharp and tangy cheese, then this spread is the perfect solution — and it's so versatile. You can enjoy the cool creamy concoction as a dip with chips or crudités, or spread it on toast, crackers, or in sandwiches. And it can be used in lots of other different dishes to add a deliciously decadent twist.