The Most Decadent Cheese Dip Is Also The Simplest To Make
The most luxurious cheesy dip centers around one key ingredient: Brie. Made from cow's milk, Brie is a soft French cheese with a buttery, mild flavor and coated in a white rind. It takes its name from the region it originated — Brie, France (near Paris) — and is so popular, there have been fears of brie going extinct. When whipped, it transforms into a creamy, decadent blend that is the perfect dip for vegetables, crackers, or bread.
This delicious, crowd-pleasing appetizer is also the easiest you might ever whip up (pun intended). You just need a few minutes of time, and the help of a stand mixer, food processor, or an electric hand mixer — combining it by hand won't do the trick. Even if you had the endurance to get the job done, you want enough whipping action to incorporate air, which will make the Brie light and fluffy.
You might be wondering if the rind of Brie is safe to eat (it is). However, for whipped Brie dip, you'll want to remove the rind before you get started. To do so, the colder the brie, the easier the removal — but be sure to bring the cheese to room temperature before you start mixing. And the good news is, you don't need to buy a fancy Brie — the cheaper kind works just as well.
How to make whipped Brie dip
Whipped Brie dip is so quick and easy that the hardest part is removing the rind. Once that is done, cube the cheese and toss the pieces into a blender, food processor, or stand mixer. Mix once the cheese is at room temperature, whipping the Brie cubes for five to 10 minutes until it is light, airy, and smooth.
Add a touch of olive oil to help yield a creamy texture for your dip, or a little butter and cream for a richer result. If you're not eating it right away, keep it refrigerated in an airtight container. While regular opened Brie will last for up to a week in the fridge if stored correctly, you'll want to eat any leftover dip within around five days.
From there, the choice is yours. Or rather, your choices are endless. If you want to serve as is, it's ready. If you want to tailor your dip to suit your taste buds, now's your chance. For a savory topping, drizzle with olive oil, sea salt, pine nuts, herbs, or sundried tomatoes. If you want a sweet touch, add some honey and top with berries or lemon zest — or try hot honey, which you can make with hot sauce. There are no limits to your creativity; you can make your whipped brie dip as sweet or savory as you prefer — just be prepared to be asked for the recipe every time you serve it.