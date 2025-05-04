The Most Decadent Cheese Dip Is Also The Simplest To Make

The most luxurious cheesy dip centers around one key ingredient: Brie. Made from cow's milk, Brie is a soft French cheese with a buttery, mild flavor and coated in a white rind. It takes its name from the region it originated — Brie, France (near Paris) — and is so popular, there have been fears of brie going extinct. When whipped, it transforms into a creamy, decadent blend that is the perfect dip for vegetables, crackers, or bread.

This delicious, crowd-pleasing appetizer is also the easiest you might ever whip up (pun intended). You just need a few minutes of time, and the help of a stand mixer, food processor, or an electric hand mixer — combining it by hand won't do the trick. Even if you had the endurance to get the job done, you want enough whipping action to incorporate air, which will make the Brie light and fluffy.

You might be wondering if the rind of Brie is safe to eat (it is). However, for whipped Brie dip, you'll want to remove the rind before you get started. To do so, the colder the brie, the easier the removal — but be sure to bring the cheese to room temperature before you start mixing. And the good news is, you don't need to buy a fancy Brie — the cheaper kind works just as well.