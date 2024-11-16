Is Brie Cheese Seriously Going Extinct?

The crisis that puts Brie cheese in danger is the looming extinction of the specific mold used to make it. Penicillium camemberti is a lab-domesticated fungi strain and has been cloned for generations to make perfect, uniform Brie. You might wonder if there is a difference between French and American Brie or if it is only French Brie that's at risk. The answer is no: the key ingredient in every Brie, French or American, is the same strain of Penicillium camemberti, and this is where the problem lies.

Long ago, Brie relied on a species of fungi called Penicillium biforme, which already resided in the humid caves where the cheese was aged. Since this was not a uniform strain, each cheese had variations in color, taste, and texture. In the 20th century, in the pursuit of more consistent, standardized cheese production, cheesemakers discovered and isolated a specific fast-growing albino strain from the cheese, known as Penicillium camemberti. This strain formed the signature, beautiful velvety white rind that we see on all Brie selling in the market today worldwide.

However, this particular strain cannot reproduce sexually, which limits its ability to generate genetic diversity. As a result, cheesemakers must continually clone it. This repeated cloning introduces genetic errors that weaken the strain, potentially causing it to die out. It's not just Brie that's at risk — camembert faces the same challenge as it relies on the same fungal strain.