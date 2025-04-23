Why Bobby Flay Will Almost Always Choose Frozen Peas Over Fresh
The appeal of fresh, seasonal vegetables is undeniable — but sometimes, fresh isn't always the most desirable choice. Frozen peas can be so much better than fresh ones, for example. Just ask Bobby Flay, who swears by the convenient freezer staple. "90% of the time, I like frozen peas better than fresh peas," he said in an Instagram video for Misfits Market. Why? Because, as he noted, they're "frozen at their very, very peak sweetness."
Fresh peas are a seasonal spring vegetable, which means they're only available to buy fresh for a short period. The problem is, they start to become less sweet not long after they're picked. By the time they have traveled to a grocery store, fresh peas may already be past their best. When they're destined for the freezer, however, peas are often flash-frozen just hours after being picked in their prime. This means they tend to be beautifully sweet, as well as maintaining their appetizing vivid green color.
Another advantage of frozen peas, besides the superior taste, is the texture. "Fresh peas are wonderful, but they get starchy very, very quickly," explained Flay. Frozen peas, on the other hand, tend to be more tender and less mealy. Frozen vegetables (like peas) are as healthy as fresh, if not more so. Plus they have a long shelf life of up to a year and are already shelled, which makes for effortless prep. No wonder Flay is such a fan.
How to cook with frozen peas for the best results
Frozen peas are incredibly versatile, and can be used in all sorts of styles of dishes. But whether you need to defrost them or not, and how exactly to cook them, will depend on the recipe in question. Remember that frozen peas have already been quickly steamed before being frozen, so no matter how you're preparing them, the key is never to overcook them if you want them to retain a deliciously firm bite.
When Bobby Flay is making crostini with green peas, creamy ricotta, and fresh herbs, he simply blanches the peas quickly, and then they're ready to use as a topping. For Flay's chilled green pea soup, he fully thaws the frozen peas before quickly heating and then blitzing them with the other ingredients. The chef also chooses thawed peas to stir into his warm couscous with red pepper, green onions, pine nuts, and parsley. It's not just Flay who is a fan; thawed peas also play a starring role in Martha Stewart's favorite bougie pizza topping alongside ricotta and prosciutto. And you could use defrosted peas for a quick pesto — just blend them with olive oil, Parmesan, and garlic.
For the quick and easy weeknight pasta dish pasta alla papalina, the peas can be introduced straight from the freezer; you can even add them directly into the pot of pasta near the end of the cooking time, which saves on washing up. They can also be added still-frozen when making homemade soups before being pureed, if you prefer a smoother consistency. Heat them through in chicken or vegetable broth rather than water for a richer flavor.