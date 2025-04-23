Why Bobby Flay Will Almost Always Choose Frozen Peas Over Fresh

The appeal of fresh, seasonal vegetables is undeniable — but sometimes, fresh isn't always the most desirable choice. Frozen peas can be so much better than fresh ones, for example. Just ask Bobby Flay, who swears by the convenient freezer staple. "90% of the time, I like frozen peas better than fresh peas," he said in an Instagram video for Misfits Market. Why? Because, as he noted, they're "frozen at their very, very peak sweetness."

Fresh peas are a seasonal spring vegetable, which means they're only available to buy fresh for a short period. The problem is, they start to become less sweet not long after they're picked. By the time they have traveled to a grocery store, fresh peas may already be past their best. When they're destined for the freezer, however, peas are often flash-frozen just hours after being picked in their prime. This means they tend to be beautifully sweet, as well as maintaining their appetizing vivid green color.

Another advantage of frozen peas, besides the superior taste, is the texture. "Fresh peas are wonderful, but they get starchy very, very quickly," explained Flay. Frozen peas, on the other hand, tend to be more tender and less mealy. Frozen vegetables (like peas) are as healthy as fresh, if not more so. Plus they have a long shelf life of up to a year and are already shelled, which makes for effortless prep. No wonder Flay is such a fan.