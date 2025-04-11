The Quick And Easy Pasta Dish That's Perfect For Busy Weekdays

Busy work days call for simple meals you can make in under an hour. Pasta alla papalina, or "the Pope's pasta," is delicious, filling, and comes together in 30 minutes. Although this pasta is traditionally made with fettuccine, frozen peas, cured ham, butter, and cheese, use leftovers that are taking up space in your fridge or freezer — just like a chef.

For example, dice up three or four slices of thickly cut honey-baked Easter ham. Put them in a sauté pan with butter and garlic, and let the ham crisp up slightly. Next, dump in the half-full bag of peas that have been shoved to the back of the freezer for who knows how long. They'll need a few minutes to warm up before adding a splash of cream. Grate the remaining block of parmesan cheese safely tucked away in the deli drawer. For the pasta, use whatever you have on hand: macaroni, rigatoni, bow tie, or spaghetti. Give everything a quick toss, and before you know it, you'll have dinner on the table.