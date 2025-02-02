Why Frozen Peas Can Be So Much Better Than Fresh

I don't know about you, but texture is a pretty crucial component of the overall dining experience for me. I wouldn't call myself picky, and there's no texture that I find truly off-putting, but I do want my meals to match my expectations. I prefer crunchy foods to be crunchy, soft foods to be like little joyous pillows, you get it. This goes for peas, too. A good, fresh pea has a subtle sweetness and snappy bite that makes it a delight to pop into your mouth, but that freshness can feel like winning the lottery sometimes. If gambling's not your schtick, why don't you give frozen peas a try instead?

For ages, almond moms and health fad fanatics have claimed that frozen food is bad, that it loses its nutrition, and is flavorless and mushy, but it turns out that frozen fruits and veggies may actually be better for you than fresh ones. While there are certainly some frozen foods you want to avoid, I find that some fruits and veggies hold their texture much better when frozen. This goes for the humble pea, too. They're nutrient-dense and sweet, and they retain that delicious "pop" instead of disintegrating into flavorless, mealy mush like a fresh pea sometimes does. Really, the choice makes itself.