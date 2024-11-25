When you don't have the time or energy to cook, frozen foods can be a lifesaver. Not only are they cost-effective, but many have an impressive shelf life. And when you're ready to eat, these foods are easy to prepare — simply reheat and you're good to go!

However, before stocking up on frozen foods, you should know that not everything in those frosty packages is worth the purchase. While some frozen foods rival their fresh counterparts, others fall short. The freezing process can compromise certain products, changing their flavor or texture and limiting their culinary uses. If you plan to follow a recipe, know that frozen ingredients will cook differently and may not yield the same results. Mind you, certain frozen items save you loads of money and still taste delicious. For example, we recommend a handful of frozen french fry brands, and Trader Joe's has an incredible selection of frozen meals. Ultimately, when it comes to frozen foods, it helps to know the good from the bad.

So, which items deserve the cold shoulder? We've scoured scientific data, pulled from our own experience, and asked a professional chef in order to come to an answer. In our research, we uncovered 12 foods you should never buy frozen. If you're curious about what made the cut, read on for the cold, hard truth.