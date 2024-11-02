The Ingredients You Need To Wake Up Bland Canned Vegetable Soup
Canned soup is a staple in many pantries, because it's cheap, relatively filling, and certain brands can be quite nutritious; though which canned soup is best remains up for debate. Canned soup straight-up isn't always the most flavorful (you could eat it straight from the can, but why would you?) and vegetable canned soup sometimes tastes like sadness in a bowl. But like most canned goods, you can liven it up with a few good quality add-ins.
Take it from chef Matt Baker of 101 Hospitality (whose restaurants include Gravitas, Michele's, Bakers Daughter, and forthcoming Lucille's at Kimpton The George). According to Baker, you can "Add in lemon zest, lemon oil (Agrumato), chopped herbs, minced garlic, cracked pepper, or even grated parmesan cheese."
These are all very simple and, with the exception of Agrumato, inexpensive ingredients; some of which you likely already have in your pantry or fridge. Mixing them in while you simmer (or just as you finish heating) canned vegetable soup on the stove can truly brighten the broth and add a new dimension of flavor without adding much more sodium to what is typically a high-sodium item.
Other ways to bolster the flavor in your canned veggie soup
There are other add-ins if you're looking to take your canned vegetable soup from blah to bleepin' tasty, starting with other canned goods. If you want to up the savory factor, try adding in a can of diced or crushed tomatoes. Tomatoes are actually full of monosodium glutamate, otherwise known as MSG, a much-maligned but totally naturally occurring amino acid that will awaken your tongue to the fifth flavor profile: umami. Or, if you crave starch, drain a can of sliced potatoes in your sink and add those tater discs into the pot.
If you're not vegetarian or vegan, one of the best ways to perk up your soup's flavor (while also making it more of a hearty meal) is to add a protein or two. Think: Diced or shredded chicken breast, andouille sausage, seasoned ground pork or beef, leftover steak from last night's dinner, or even shrimp. (Bonus — if all you have is frozen shrimp, they can go in straight from the freezer; just make sure to cook or heat them all the way through.)