Canned soup is a staple in many pantries, because it's cheap, relatively filling, and certain brands can be quite nutritious; though which canned soup is best remains up for debate. Canned soup straight-up isn't always the most flavorful (you could eat it straight from the can, but why would you?) and vegetable canned soup sometimes tastes like sadness in a bowl. But like most canned goods, you can liven it up with a few good quality add-ins.

Take it from chef Matt Baker of 101 Hospitality (whose restaurants include Gravitas, Michele's, Bakers Daughter, and forthcoming Lucille's at Kimpton The George). According to Baker, you can "Add in lemon zest, lemon oil (Agrumato), chopped herbs, minced garlic, cracked pepper, or even grated parmesan cheese."

These are all very simple and, with the exception of Agrumato, inexpensive ingredients; some of which you likely already have in your pantry or fridge. Mixing them in while you simmer (or just as you finish heating) canned vegetable soup on the stove can truly brighten the broth and add a new dimension of flavor without adding much more sodium to what is typically a high-sodium item.