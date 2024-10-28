Chefs Put A Cap On The Mistakes Ruining Your Mushrooms

Whether for serious foragers or casual grocery store shoppers, fall seems to be the season when we're all thinking about mushrooms. While the meaty nourishment may have once gotten a bad rap for being soggy, flavorless, or too gray, mushrooms are the food of the future, and we seem to grow fonder of them year after year. Maybe the biggest reason some of us have turned our noses up at funky fungi, however, is because we haven't been cooking them right. Preparing mushrooms isn't tricky business, but we can unknowingly commit lots of mistakes that completely sabotage their flavor.

The most common store-bought mushrooms we incorporate into our cooking are really all the same type, just at different stages of growth, from white button –– the youngest –– to cremini, and portobello. Apart from these familiar varieties, the world of flavorful fungi includes thousands of other types, from morels and chanterelles to wild lobster and king trumpet. Before experimenting with the wilder ones, though, you'll have to learn which mistakes to avoid to get the most flavor and nutrition out of your mushrooms.

We've consulted some experts who know a thing or two about mushrooms, and have given us their go-to methods and tips for preparing this delicious fungi. Find out what chefs Alfredo 'Fredo' Nogueira from Cane and Table, Andy Bruch from Point Easy, Tim Lu from of Michelin-recommended Noisette, and Hunter Evans from Mayflower Café reveal about the biggest cooking mistakes that are ruining your mushrooms.