You Don't Need A Recipe To Make Rice Pudding With Leftover Rice

It can take years for novice home cooks to be comfortable enough in the kitchen to forego recipes and begin creating dishes on the fly. Recipes give a certain level of comfort and structure and generally promise success and consistency with their precise measurements and ingredient combinations. But not every dish necessarily needs precision to be delicious and memorable. Take rice pudding, for example. If ever a dessert warranted "a little of this and a little of that" mentality, it's this one, particularly if you're making it with leftover rice. You can cook plain rice any way you want (the Instant Pot makes great rice) and turn the leftovers into a tasty dessert.

Because the rice is already cooked, all you really need to concern yourself with is flavoring it and creating that rich, creamy texture rice pudding is known for. You only need some sort of milk and a sweetener, in no specific amounts; just add a bit at a time until you achieve a flavor you love. As with any impromptu recipe, start small and build; while you can always add ingredients, taking them away is not possible.

The only potential issue with throwing a rice pudding together without a recipe is that if you create something absolutely perfect, it might be difficult to recreate it on your next go-round. In the meantime, just dig in and enjoy.