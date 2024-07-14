Freeze Leftover Rice For Quick Fried Rice Whenever You Want

Many of us have found ourselves in a situation where we meant to make a small amount of rice and accidentally made enough to feed the masses. If this is the case, freezing your rice may be the best option. Frozen rice is great for a quick meal, and it's especially handy for eliminating the planning and prep of fried rice.

Freshly cooked rice is a good go-to for plenty of meals, but it can be a bit too sticky for a good fried rice consistency. It's prone to sticking to the pan or wok and doesn't always give you the dry, separated grains you're looking for in fried rice. Leftover rice isn't sticky and delivers a much better texture. Normally, fried rice is a meal that tastes best if the rice is cooked at least a day in advance. For those of us who may not always have our meals planned out, having a stash of frozen rice ready to thaw out is a lifesaver.

To freeze your cooked rice for later use, evenly spread it out on a baking sheet to cool. Once cooled, you can begin placing the rice into freezer bags. Flatten the bag and be sure to get as much air out as possible. A good practice is to place a specific amount in each bag and label it accordingly with the serving size and the date.

