Freeze Leftover Rice For Quick Fried Rice Whenever You Want
Many of us have found ourselves in a situation where we meant to make a small amount of rice and accidentally made enough to feed the masses. If this is the case, freezing your rice may be the best option. Frozen rice is great for a quick meal, and it's especially handy for eliminating the planning and prep of fried rice.
Freshly cooked rice is a good go-to for plenty of meals, but it can be a bit too sticky for a good fried rice consistency. It's prone to sticking to the pan or wok and doesn't always give you the dry, separated grains you're looking for in fried rice. Leftover rice isn't sticky and delivers a much better texture. Normally, fried rice is a meal that tastes best if the rice is cooked at least a day in advance. For those of us who may not always have our meals planned out, having a stash of frozen rice ready to thaw out is a lifesaver.
To freeze your cooked rice for later use, evenly spread it out on a baking sheet to cool. Once cooled, you can begin placing the rice into freezer bags. Flatten the bag and be sure to get as much air out as possible. A good practice is to place a specific amount in each bag and label it accordingly with the serving size and the date.
How to thaw your frozen rice
There are a few ways to thaw frozen rice when you're ready to eat it. The first is the tried and true microwave method. Remove your now-frozen rice from the bag and place it in a ceramic dish, add a few teaspoons or so of water and a loose cover on the top, such as a plate or a lid that isn't snapped in place. Microwave your rice for one to three minutes. For more even cooking, start with a lower time, remove the rice and stir it, then place it back in the microwave for more time. You can also thaw frozen rice in the oven. Remove the rice from the freezer container, put it in an oven-safe dish, add a small amount of water, and heat it at 300 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 to 40 minutes.
There are over 40,000 types of rice and all of them can be frozen and reheated for later consumption. Even uncooked rice can be frozen to give it a longer shelf life, though it won't be as ideal for fried rice as pre-cooked frozen rice. These thawing methods will work for all types of cooked rice, though it's important to note that it isn't necessary to thaw uncooked rice.
You don't have to freeze rice alone
Keep in mind that you don't have to freeze rice by itself. That's right, you can freeze rice with enough fixings to make a whole meal if you want. This could take even more work out of making fried rice — freeze your rice with your chopped-up mix-ins already included. You can rest assured knowing any leftover fried rice can be popped in the freezer for later. Rice can be frozen in broth with additions like vegetables and whatever meat or protein you choose. You can thaw these quick meals in the same way as plain rice; just remember, if microwaving, that taking the bowl out midway to stir the contents could help it cook more thoroughly.
Freezing rice will keep it safe to eat indefinitely. However, the quality will go downhill after several months. Whether you're prepping for some delicious fried rice, or you're like me and always stacked with leftovers because you always cook way too much, freezing rice is a great way to save time, get creative with frozen meal prepping, and avoid food waste.