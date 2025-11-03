The Nutty Addition That'll Make Your Scrambled Eggs Taste Unexpectedly Delicious

How many ingredients do you need to make scrambled eggs? Technically just the one, although even egg purists will probably approve of adding salt, pepper, and a bit of butter for the pan. If you're up for exploring new taste sensations, however, you could sweeten the eggs with citrus juice or add umami with sun-dried tomatoes. Nelson Serrano-Bahri, director of innovation at the American Egg Board, has yet another suggestion for your consideration: What about peanut butter? This protein-packed ingredient is more often found keeping company with bread and jelly, but Bahri says it plays surprisingly well with eggs.

"Peanut butter adds roasted, nutty depth, a touch of sweetness, and subtle umami from Maillard-driven peanut aromas," he told The Takeout. Not only that, but it helps them to stay nice and firm. As the eggs-pert explained, "[Peanut butter's] natural fats and emulsifiers like lecithin tenderize the curds, creating a glossy, custard-like texture that resists weeping." Serrano-Bahri did warn, however, that some brands of peanut butter may make the eggs somewhat salty. If your peanut butter is on the saltier side, you may not need to add as much salt to the eggs as you ordinarily would.