They may seem simple, but scrambled eggs are one of the hardest dishes to master. One of the reasons for this is that there's so much contradictory information out there on what you should and shouldn't add to them. Some egg purists insist that they taste best with nothing more than salt (Interestingly enough, salt can help to make scrambled eggs creamier), and there are even those who feel that adding milk makes eggs bland and rubbery. Others, however, are all about enhancing their eggs with dairy, and American Egg Board Director of Innovation Nelson Serrano-Bahri is definitely in the latter category. He feels that dairy-based ingredients make scrambled eggs both velvety and creamy.

When asked to describe his ideal scrambled eggs, Serrano-Bahri told The Takeout they'd have a double dose of dairy. "For me," he said, "Perfect scrambled eggs are cooked slowly in some butter, with blended cottage cheese folded in for extra creaminess and subtle tang." He also enjoys adding other soft cheeses, sour cream, crème fraîche, or smoked butter, but usually goes minimal with any additional flavorings. "I like to season [my eggs] simply at the very end with salt and pepper to let the richness and texture shine through," he told us, suggesting lemon zest or black garlic for anyone who wants to give their breakfast a gourmet touch.