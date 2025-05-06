Do You Really Need More Than One Ingredient For Scrambled Eggs?
They may seem simple, but scrambled eggs are one of the hardest dishes to master. One of the reasons for this is that there's so much contradictory information out there on what you should and shouldn't add to them. Some egg purists insist that they taste best with nothing more than salt (Interestingly enough, salt can help to make scrambled eggs creamier), and there are even those who feel that adding milk makes eggs bland and rubbery. Others, however, are all about enhancing their eggs with dairy, and American Egg Board Director of Innovation Nelson Serrano-Bahri is definitely in the latter category. He feels that dairy-based ingredients make scrambled eggs both velvety and creamy.
When asked to describe his ideal scrambled eggs, Serrano-Bahri told The Takeout they'd have a double dose of dairy. "For me," he said, "Perfect scrambled eggs are cooked slowly in some butter, with blended cottage cheese folded in for extra creaminess and subtle tang." He also enjoys adding other soft cheeses, sour cream, crème fraîche, or smoked butter, but usually goes minimal with any additional flavorings. "I like to season [my eggs] simply at the very end with salt and pepper to let the richness and texture shine through," he told us, suggesting lemon zest or black garlic for anyone who wants to give their breakfast a gourmet touch.
Fluffier eggs require different additions
Nelson Serrano-Bahri is a fan of creamy eggs, but some people prefer them fluffy, and he noted that it takes something other than dairy to achieve this. He explained, "While milk can make scrambled eggs creamy, it can sometimes result in a denser texture." Instead, he advises whisking in about a teaspoon of water per egg. The reason for this is that when the water heats up, it evaporates and create steam, causing the eggs to puff up as they cook. Tap water works just fine, but you could also add seltzer to your eggs for extra aeration.
Yet another way you can make your eggs even fluffier involves giving them a protein boost. Serrano-Bahri explains that stirring in a few extra yolks will increase the fat and emulsification. If you're wondering what to do with the leftover egg whites, might we suggest baking the perfect pavlova or whipping up a batch of pignoli cookies? Of course, you can also just freeze them for use at a later date.
Cooking technique also affects your scrambled eggs
Whether you're on Team Creamy or Team Fluffy, it's important to properly cook your scrambled eggs, and to make sure you're adding any mix-ins at the right time. Nelson Serrano-Bahri says that low heat cooking is a must to ensure that eggs stay moist; If the heat gets too high, they'll dry out, and that does the flavor no favors. While Bobby Flay scrambles eggs in a cold pan, Serrano-Bahri goes with a preheated one for a gentle, even heat.
Serrano-Bahri also has his preferred method of seasoning. Instead of salting the eggs ahead of time — a technique favored by Julia Child and James Beard — he salts them after cooking, like Gordon Ramsay and M.F.K. Fisher. While the scramble will taste good either way, Serrano-Bahri reasons, "Once your eggs are almost fully set, season your scrambled eggs with a pinch of salt ... to preserve their fluffy texture and to avoid drawing out moisture from the eggs too early." He also advocates adding soft cheeses just a minute or so before the eggs are done since this will allow them to melt without burning. Harder cheeses take longer to soften, so they should be added when the eggs are only half-cooked. Following these expert tips should make your next breakfast the stuff of scrambled egg dreams.