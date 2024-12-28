Here's How To Make Scrambled Eggs Like Bobby Flay

The crème fraîche maneuver is one Flay has been using for years now, so it's sort of become a signature move of his. Other things he's added to scrambled eggs include prosciutto, chorizo, and pesto, so he's no stranger to dressing this breakfast classic up with extra ingredients.

But other celebrity chefs take many different angles when it comes to scrambling eggs. Chef Gordon Ramsay's method involves a bit more elbow grease because he advocates for removing scrambled eggs from the heat every 30-60 seconds. Plus, contrary to Flay's method, Ramsay prefers high heat rather than Flay's low and slow. Additionally, rather than beating the eggs in a bowl, Ramsay cracks them directly into the pan and stirs them in there, which leaves one less bowl to clean at the end.

Celebrities also have varied scrambled egg preferences. Country singer Dolly Parton, who's known to be a bit of a cook herself, uses a surprising secret weapon in her scrambled eggs. Her secret? She adds iced water. Parton explained to Business Insider in 2023 that this trick makes the eggs extra fluffy. But really, what it comes down to is personal preference, and if you're still figuring out your favorite method, Bobby Flay's scrambled egg recipe is a great place to start.