Here's How To Make Scrambled Eggs Like Bobby Flay
When it comes to cooking scrambled eggs, everyone's got their secret tricks to ensure they end up fluffy and creamy. I'm partial to Anthony Bourdain's scrambled egg technique, which is decidedly no-frills (seasoned only with salt and pepper), and focuses mainly on keeping the eggs moving in the pan so that they eventually set into curds without overcooking.
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay has his own approach, which he recently showcased in a Food Network Instagram reel. Starting with a cold non-stick pan, Flay adds butter and crème fraîche then pours in beaten eggs seasoned only with black pepper, no salt, while the pan is just starting to warm. Using a silicone spatula, he stirs constantly until the eggs are slightly underdone, which is when he sprinkles in some salt. Flay then adds romesco sauce and goat cheese — a combination from his bestselling cookbook, "Bobby Flay: Chapter One." By adding the eggs to the pan while the butter and crème fraîche are both still cool, Flay prevents the eggs from overcooking and allows the ingredients to warm through at the same rate, leading to a smooth, silky texture.
Celebrity chefs' scrambled egg recipes vary
The crème fraîche maneuver is one Flay has been using for years now, so it's sort of become a signature move of his. Other things he's added to scrambled eggs include prosciutto, chorizo, and pesto, so he's no stranger to dressing this breakfast classic up with extra ingredients.
But other celebrity chefs take many different angles when it comes to scrambling eggs. Chef Gordon Ramsay's method involves a bit more elbow grease because he advocates for removing scrambled eggs from the heat every 30-60 seconds. Plus, contrary to Flay's method, Ramsay prefers high heat rather than Flay's low and slow. Additionally, rather than beating the eggs in a bowl, Ramsay cracks them directly into the pan and stirs them in there, which leaves one less bowl to clean at the end.
Celebrities also have varied scrambled egg preferences. Country singer Dolly Parton, who's known to be a bit of a cook herself, uses a surprising secret weapon in her scrambled eggs. Her secret? She adds iced water. Parton explained to Business Insider in 2023 that this trick makes the eggs extra fluffy. But really, what it comes down to is personal preference, and if you're still figuring out your favorite method, Bobby Flay's scrambled egg recipe is a great place to start.