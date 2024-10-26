The Frozen Ingredient That Gives Scrambled Eggs A Lift
Scrambled eggs for breakfast is amongst the most popular go-to dishes out there, for good reason, too. Their simplicity allows them to pair well with a variety of items, ranging from savory to sweet. But what happens when the "no fuss" nature of scrambled eggs isn't quite cutting it? You elevate them.
Take a trip to your freezer and grab that forgotten bag of frozen corn. If you're like me, corn is the last thing you'd think would work with egg. And yet, it adds elements that you didn't know you were missing. Corn is chock full of vitamins and fiber, making it a very nutritious addition. Moreover, its natural sweetness pairs wonderfully with lightly seasoned scrambled eggs. Let's get into the why and how of it all, so you can use this unsuspecting ingredient to take your ordinary breakfast staple to the next level.
Why frozen corn works so well in scrambled eggs
One of the greatest things that frozen corn has to offer is its availability. You can get it year-round and it has a long shelf-life compared to its fresh counterparts. When it comes to prep work, it's almost non-existent; just take the bag from the freezer and toss the kernels into the pan.
The corn warms and defrosts quickly as you cook the eggs—no extra steps needed. This addition is a quick and convenient option even when mornings are busy — texture for the win. I particularly like the way that the firm kernels provide a nice contrast to the fluffy eggs, adding an exciting pop to every bite.
As mentioned, corn has natural sugars that caramelize a bit as they cook, adding an extra layer of flavor. This simple ingredient has just enough sophistication to make a difference in your scrambled eggs without requiring any special cooking skills. Best of all, it's a budget-friendly upgrade that takes just minutes to incorporate.
A match made in heaven: Simple scrambled eggs with frozen corn recipe idea
To elevate your scrambled eggs, start by heating a little butter or oil in a pan over medium heat. The frozen corn goes first. Allow it to thaw and lightly caramelize for a minute or so. After the corn softens and begins to meld with the butter, pour in your beaten eggs. Stir the batch gently and cook the eggs to your preferred level of consistency. Be sure that the corn is distributed evenly throughout.
If you want more flavor, toss in extras such as diced onions, bell peppers, or a sprinkle of cheese. These additions will complement the sweetness of the corn, so no worries about a clash. Serve your elevated scrambled eggs with toast, avocado, or a side of bacon to round out your breakfast (or breakfast for dinner — whatever suits you!).