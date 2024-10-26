The Frozen Ingredient That Gives Scrambled Eggs A Lift

Scrambled eggs for breakfast is amongst the most popular go-to dishes out there, for good reason, too. Their simplicity allows them to pair well with a variety of items, ranging from savory to sweet. But what happens when the "no fuss" nature of scrambled eggs isn't quite cutting it? You elevate them.

Take a trip to your freezer and grab that forgotten bag of frozen corn. If you're like me, corn is the last thing you'd think would work with egg. And yet, it adds elements that you didn't know you were missing. Corn is chock full of vitamins and fiber, making it a very nutritious addition. Moreover, its natural sweetness pairs wonderfully with lightly seasoned scrambled eggs. Let's get into the why and how of it all, so you can use this unsuspecting ingredient to take your ordinary breakfast staple to the next level.