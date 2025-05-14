The Sweet Addition You've Been Missing For Flavorful Scrambled Eggs

Breakfast may be the most important meal of the day, but it can also be the most flexible. Whether you're an early riser or prefer your bacon and eggs for dinner, there are no rules. And for those who love a little mix of both sweet and savory, it's the meal they can do the most with.

Whether or not it was intentional, anyone who has soaked a little maple syrup from their pancakes into the savory items on their plate will know that the sweetness of the syrup pairs extremely well in the most unexpected places. And that's why we want you to trust us when we tell you that what your scrambled eggs have been missing all these years is maple syrup. We're not talking just a little drizzle on top (although that's good too), or letting the excess make its way across your plate. This tip calls for adding the syrup into your egg mixture before you even start cooking.