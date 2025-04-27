The Best Store-Bought Pure Maple Syrup Doesn't Come With A Huge Price Tag

It's always worth having a bottle of maple syrup on hand because it has way more uses than just topping pancakes. From adding it to marinades, salad dressings, and glazes, maple syrup is a versatile ingredient that deserves some more credit. If you buy it often enough though, you'll know that pure maple syrup is on the pricier side (which is partly due to its lengthy harvesting process). You might also assume that cheaper bottles will miss the mark on quality — but after recently ranking several maple syrup brands, our top pick is surprisingly affordable.

Anderson's Pure Maple Syrup costs around $5.28 at Walmart for an 8-ounce bottle, or $11.19 at Target for a 16-ounce bottle. This top-rated maple syrup is among the cheaper store-bought bottles, retailing for around 66 cents per ounce, compared to something like Maple Grove Farms Organic 100% Pure Maple Syrup, which retails for around 80 cents per ounce. And, aside from Anderson's being affordable, it's also damn tasty.