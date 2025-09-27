The Unconventional Fruit You Should Be Adding To Scrambled Eggs

Sweet or savory is the age-old breakfast dilemma, and satisfaction never truly comes with whichever choice. FOMO for the dish that wasn't chosen would just hit when you see another person enjoying it. But here's a surprising solution to this issue: date eggs. This Middle Eastern dish is a unique combination that gives you the best of both worlds. The basic ingredients for date eggs are eggs, pitted Medjool dates, and butter. Medjool dates are a popular superfood that can be pricey at traditional grocery stores, but you may find the fruit at Trader Joe's, Winco, and even Marshall's or TJ Maxx. Some suggested toppings for date eggs are cream cheese, your favorite grated cheese, dried herbs, chopped nuts, and cinnamon.

To make date eggs, start by whisking eggs together in a bowl and setting them aside. Then, sautee the dates in butter. Cook until soft and leave on the stove. Drier dates may need more time to cook. Pour the whisked eggs over the dates and scramble everything together until the eggs are cooked to your liking. If you want to add cream cheese, cook it in the scramble to melt it. For all other toppings, sprinkle them on top just before removing the eggs from the heat.