Scrambled eggs seem easy to whip up, but it turns out, there's more to making the perfect scrambled eggs than you think. Chefs and home cooks have their own ideas, but Lindsey Chastain, a homesteader who raises many kinds of birds for their eggs and one of the voices behind The Waddle and Cluck, shared a suggestion with The Takeout: lemon juice.

Chastain explained, "The pH of an acid makes scrambled eggs fluffier because it loosens up the proteins and traps more steam." You could use lemon juice, vinegars, or cream of tartar (tartaric acid). Though she warned, "Stronger acids like citrus and lime will change the color and flavor of the eggs. I find the flavor to be pleasing in some instances, but the color is less appetizing. Lemon juice is the best option."

If you use the right ratio of lemon juice, most of the lemon flavor cooks off, and you're left with the fluffiest scrambled eggs you've ever tasted. The amount of juice depends on egg type and quantity. For every two to three chicken eggs, one to two duck eggs, or 15 quail eggs, use a quarter of a lemon. For larger eggs like goose eggs, one egg might need half a lemon. Whisk the acid with your raw eggs in a bowl — and you don't need to forgo your milk, seasonings, or other add-ins. If you include too much lemon juice, your eggs might taste too tangy or be too watery.