For The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs, You Need This Tool

Whether you're trying to make scrambled eggs like Bobby Flay or whipping up a quick breakfast for yourself, there are steps you can take that make those scrambled eggs fluffier. Your beating technique matters here. Do you just crack the eggs in the pan and scramble them there, or do you give them a quick stir with a fork before they hit the heat? Ideally, you're using a whisk, but there are many different kinds. We needed scrambled egg help, so we went straight to the experts. The Takeout spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board.

You've got spring whisks, flat whisks, balloon whisks, tiny whisks, and more, but which works best for scrambled eggs? Serrano-Bahri recommended the balloon whisk. Also called a piano whisk, this style is a pretty standard one. It's known for the wide, rounded shape of the metal wires, which vaguely resemble a hot air balloon. According to Serrano-Bahri, "Balloon whisks still introduce the most air overall due to their larger surface area and shape, making them the gold standard for maximum fluff."