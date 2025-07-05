For The Fluffiest Scrambled Eggs, You Need This Tool
Whether you're trying to make scrambled eggs like Bobby Flay or whipping up a quick breakfast for yourself, there are steps you can take that make those scrambled eggs fluffier. Your beating technique matters here. Do you just crack the eggs in the pan and scramble them there, or do you give them a quick stir with a fork before they hit the heat? Ideally, you're using a whisk, but there are many different kinds. We needed scrambled egg help, so we went straight to the experts. The Takeout spoke to Nelson Serrano-Bahri, chef and director of innovation at the American Egg Board.
You've got spring whisks, flat whisks, balloon whisks, tiny whisks, and more, but which works best for scrambled eggs? Serrano-Bahri recommended the balloon whisk. Also called a piano whisk, this style is a pretty standard one. It's known for the wide, rounded shape of the metal wires, which vaguely resemble a hot air balloon. According to Serrano-Bahri, "Balloon whisks still introduce the most air overall due to their larger surface area and shape, making them the gold standard for maximum fluff."
Balloon whisks are the best choice for whisking eggs
Some tricks for making fluffy scrambled eggs involve extra ingredients and moderating the heat, but your whisking technique is key. "You're looking to incorporate air while emulsifying the whites and yolks, which helps achieve a light and uniform texture when cooked gently over low heat," Serrano-Bahri explained. To really take advantage of a balloon whisk's large, bulbous size, you want to maneuver the whisk in a side-to-side motion rather than simply stirring it. Just don't overdo it, Serrano-Bahri warned. "If you incorporate too much air, the eggs can become dry or spongy when cooked rather than soft and custardy," he said.
If you don't have a balloon whisk, Serrano-Bahri also said that spring whisks (also called coil whisks) can be useful. These specialized doodads include a spring that lets you bounce the whisk in a vertical motion instead of sideways motions. He noted that they work well for small batches, as they can more easily reach the edges of a shallow bowl. And what about a good old fork? "Forks are fine in a pinch but don't aerate as well," Serrano-Bahri said. Simply put, balloon whisks are a consistent way to get air moving through the eggs.