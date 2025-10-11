The 10 Best New Snacks Of 2025 So Far, Ranked Worst To Best
If there's one thing that can make nearly anyone happier, it's a little treat. Snacks are joy in food form, and the companies that produce them know all too well that we can't get enough. Brands are always coming up with fresh, sometimes outlandish snacks to introduce to the market — but some ideas better than others. With each year's release of new snacks on the block, a handful of options stand out as tasting so delicious that they rival even the most iconic snack foods in America.
From spicy to sweet, and sometimes with flavors that no one asked for, snack foods exist for every taste preference — and the rules and limits are almost non-existent. While the year isn't over yet — and there are bound to be more flavor combinations and collaborations to look forward to — this list features the snacks that we loved the most, so far; each one even better than the last. Buckle up, grab some snacks, and read on to discover your new favorite little treat.
Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups
Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups sound, at first, like something one should be concerned about. Candy that glows under a black light can seem like candy to be avoided. But Sour Patch Kids Glow Ups achieve this glowing effect with the use of flavorless turmeric extract. The strawberry and watermelon candies do, in fact, glow, but the flavor is so sweet and tasty that even if you don't have a black light on hand, you won't be missing out on just how great these little candies are.
Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza X Cool Ranch
With over 220 flavors, there's a Doritos option for everyone. But the Doritos Collisions Stranger Pizza and Cool Ranch release is meant for fans of 1980s aesthetic, or those planning to fight the Demogorgons from "Stranger Things." The chips blend the iconic flavor duo of pizza and ranch, and while the Stranger Pizza flavor doesn't exactly taste like a slice of pizza, it's enough to make these limited-time chips a delicious Doritos release that we hope sticks around.
Reese's PB&J Big Cup Peanut Butter Cups
I'm not sure who asked to combine a classic peanut butter and jelly sandwich with a Reese's Peanut Butter Cup, but Reese's PB&J Big Cups are a dynamic duo, proving that anything is possible. These larger-sized Reese's Cups have the addition of either grape or strawberry jelly and deliver a sweetness that's best paired with a movie marathon and an array of sugary snacks and goodies. This creation drives home the fact that you can't beat a tried-and-true flavor combination like PB&J.
Doritos Flamin' Hot Korean Style BBQ
Sweet and spicy is arguably one of the best flavor combinations for snacking. And Doritos Flamin' Hot Korean-Style BBQ chips hit that nail on the head. While the seasoning doesn't exactly taste like authentic Korean barbecue, it does deliver a profile that's familiar enough to make the flavor unique from other spicy Doritos. These chips will satisfy both the sweet tooth and the need for a little bit of heat.
OREO Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies
Is there anything more divine than a salty-and-sweet snack? "Milk's favorite cookie" took a swing at perfecting this flavor combo with the release of OREO Chocolate Covered Pretzel cookies and hit it out of the park. The fudge-filled cookies are topped with salt just like a pretzel. The flavor might have been a little surprising, coming from a cookie, but that didn't make them any less delicious. The only bummer about this release was that it was only around for a limited time.
Doritos Golden Sriracha
Sriracha is an undeniable spicy flavor icon, so much so that I keep a small bottle of it in my bag wherever I go. But Doritos Golden Sriracha chips took that load off my shoulders by creating this deliciously sweet and tangy flavor that will leave you expecting just as much flair from all your snacks. Thankfully, this particular release was added permanently to the Doritos family.
Great Value Fudge Mint Cookies
Every year, the Girl Scouts grace us with delicious cookies, but they're never around for as long as anyone would like. But instead of spending the rest of the year in mourning over a refreshing box of Thin Mints, you can stop into your local Walmart and grab a package of Great Value Fudge Mint Cookies to satisfy your cravings. No, they aren't identical in flavor to Thin Mints (of course), but they're probably as close as any of us are going to get while we wait for cookie season to return.
Taco Bell Caramel Apple Empanadas
The Taco Bell Caramel Apple Empanada is a warm, flaky pastry with caramel apple filling. (I shouldn't have to say much more than that, but I will.) The sweet treat is a part of the fast food giant's new — or, rather, new to some — Y2K Decades Menu. This means that a loyal fans have been missing the Caramel Apple Empanada in their lives for quite some time. The sweet, handheld snack isn't just nostalgic, but it's also makes for a tasty pick-me-up dessert after chowing down on a Crunchwrap. Of course, in true Taco Bell fashion, the menu is likely to change again, and the empanada won't be around forever.
Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit
There is an incredible amount of Mountain Dew flavors available these days, which is saying something since many of them don't stick around permanently. Over the summer, Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit tropical soda was a hit. The light, refreshing flavor is either perfect for a warm summer day or a nostalgic reminder of days gone by. You won't find the flavor everywhere, though, since Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit is a Walmart exclusive.
McDonald's Snack Wraps
McDonald's Snack Wraps really need no introduction. Knowing that a McCrispy Strip wrapped in a soft tortilla with shredded lettuce, cheese, and ranch sauce is back on the menu just might be enough to drag my feet out of bed each day. While the Snack Wrap has existed at McDonald's in the past, it's the comeback of the year after nearly a decade of Snack Wrap deprivation. The original Ranch Snack Wrap is joined this time around by a spicy version, making it the best new snack of 2025 ... so far.