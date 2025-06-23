Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit Review: This New Tropical Soda Is A Sugary Highlight Of Summer 2025

It sounds like something out of a Dungeons & Dragons campaign — a piece of fruit that can morph into its namesake creature, perhaps appearing like an egg that cracks open to reveal a roaring beast, leaving a path of fire in its wake. In reality, dragon fruit is a sweet and earthy cactus fruit with a magenta exterior, green spikes, and white flesh bearing little black seeds.

Thankfully, unlike a typically lengthy D&D session, it doesn't take much time to learn how to peel, cut, and eat dragon fruit like a pro. But anyone who wants to skip those steps can now enjoy an approximation of the same flavor with this summer's eagerly anticipated debut of Mountain Dew Dragon Fruit soda.

This fruit definitely has enough mystique to be an intriguing flavor for consumers. Starbucks is already cashing in on it with the Mango Dragonfruit Refresher, while Chick-fil-A 's new menu items of spring 2025 included the Pineapple Dragonfruit Frosted Lemonade, and Taco Bell is now offering a limited-time-only Dragonfruit Freeze. Mountain Dew — never a brand to shy away from a good time — is playing the same game this summer by launching its own dragon fruit beverage, available only at Walmart. I tried this new Dew flavor to see if it deserves a place in your cart.

Recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.